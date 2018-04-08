CANAAN, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man was able to save himself and his dog when his truck flipped into the Indian River.
WMUR-TV reports police and firefighters responded to a crash in Canaan Saturday morning. Police say 19-year-old Samuel Buckman was driving along Route 118 when his truck drifted off of the road and rolled into the river.
Buckman and his dog were trapped but he was able to break a window and escape. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Police don’t believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com