CANAAN, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man was able to save himself and his dog when his truck flipped into the Indian River.

WMUR-TV reports police and firefighters responded to a crash in Canaan Saturday morning. Police say 19-year-old Samuel Buckman was driving along Route 118 when his truck drifted off of the road and rolled into the river.

Buckman and his dog were trapped but he was able to break a window and escape. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police don’t believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com