Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say a stolen vehicle slammed into another car during the latest winter storm in New Jersey, killing one person.

Police say 32-year-old Nafis Majette was riding as a passenger when the driver of a stolen vehicle hit his car head-on Wednesday afternoon in Newark. A parked snow plow was also struck in the collision.

Majette was transported to a local hospital after the crash where he was pronounced dead.

Police have charged the driver of the stolen vehicle, 26-year-old Alan Aberden, with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide. Aberden’s 24-year-old passenger Quasim McRae has been charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Both men have been hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

It is unclear if road conditions contributed to the collision.

The Associated Press