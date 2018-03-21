NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say a stolen vehicle slammed into another car during the latest winter storm in New Jersey, killing one person.

Police say 32-year-old Nafis Majette was riding as a passenger when the driver of a stolen vehicle hit his car head-on Wednesday afternoon in Newark. A parked snow plow was also struck in the collision.

Majette was transported to a local hospital after the crash where he was pronounced dead.

Police have charged the driver of the stolen vehicle, 26-year-old Alan Aberden, with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide. Aberden’s 24-year-old passenger Quasim McRae has been charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

Both men have been hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

It is unclear if road conditions contributed to the collision.