LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a man died when he was struck in the head and fell from scaffolding at a construction site.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the fatal accident happened Tuesday in Lower Township. Police say 47-year-old Joel Duarte-Dutra was framing a porch when he was struck by a large board. Duarte-Dutra was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground.

First responders tried to revive the victim. A medical helicopter was requested but later cancelled when the victim was pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation.

___

Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com