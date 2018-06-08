HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man has died after being shot and crashing his car as he drove to a hospital.
Investigators say 34-year-old Miguel Perez, of Hartford, was shot in the back around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. Police say Perez drove toward Hartford Hospital before he lost control of his car, struck a fire hydrant and traveled into the front porch of a house.
Perez was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police aren’t sure if the victim was shot in the car. Investigators believe he was targeted.
An investigation continues. No arrests have been announced.