WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a man has died after being shot in Washington, D.C. in January.

Metropolitan police said in a news release that 25-year-old Carl Gray was pronounced dead while being treated at a local hospital Friday.

Police say two men had been found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The other victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be complications from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death a homicide.