COALING, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man is dead after being shot in a small city in Alabama.

Capt. Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit says the 27-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night at a home in Coaling, a city of about 1,600 people located a few miles east of Tuscaloosa. Hart says the victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No arrests had been announced Monday morning. Hart told news outlets investigators were still processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.