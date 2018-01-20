NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man is dead and a teenager was wounded in a shooting in North Little Rock.

Sgt. Brian Dedrick says officers investigating reports of gunfire about 11:30 p.m. Friday found 58-year-old Allen Ray McGuire dead inside an apartment and an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Dedrick says the 18-year-old was taken to a hospital and admitted in undisclosed condition.

Dedrick says detectives are interviewing witnesses, but no arrests have been announced.