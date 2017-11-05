SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say a man is dead after an early morning shooting.
Officers were called to the shooting at a residence early Sunday. When police arrived they found a 34-year-old Sioux Falls man dead.
Police say everyone involved has been located and there is no danger to the public. The man’s name was not released.
The investigation continues.
