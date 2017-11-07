BOSTON (AP) — Police have shut down a Boston street following a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition.
Police Commissioner William Evans says the shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Monday near Symphony Hall. Evans says two drivers were ramming each other’s cars before one fired multiple shots at the other.
The victim crashed into parked cars, and he was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Evans says investigators believe it was a gang-related shooting. He says the victim was “well-known” to police.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
- Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack VIEW
No bystanders were hurt.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Boston police.