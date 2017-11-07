BOSTON (AP) — Police have shut down a Boston street following a shooting that left one man hospitalized in critical condition.

Police Commissioner William Evans says the shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Monday near Symphony Hall. Evans says two drivers were ramming each other’s cars before one fired multiple shots at the other.

The victim crashed into parked cars, and he was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Evans says investigators believe it was a gang-related shooting. He says the victim was “well-known” to police.

No bystanders were hurt.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Boston police.