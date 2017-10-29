HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a bystander pulled a man from the Connecticut River after he accidentally fell in.
Officers and firefighters responded to the riverfront beneath the Founders Bridge around 3:45 p.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive person in the river. They arrived to find several people administering aid to the man.
The victim’s friend told police the man accidentally fell into the river in Hartford and didn’t know how to swim.
The man was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition as of Saturday night.
Police are investigating.