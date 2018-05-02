OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man removed a woman from her car, drove off and later crashed on the campus of a Florida elementary school.
The Ocala Star-Banner reported Wednesday that the victim told a detective the man approached her car window and that she tried locking the doors, but he yanked her out of the car and drove off. An officer later spotted and pursued the vehicle.
The vehicle entered the school property and struck a building, causing little damage. The school was briefly on lockdown.
The driver, Michael C. Jenkins, was taken to a hospital because police officials believe he might have been under the influence of drugs.
Jenkins will face a carjacking charge and other offenses once he’s released from the hospital. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/