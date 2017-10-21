WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested a man on charges of terrorism and detonating an explosive in Williamsburg near William & Mary.
Media outlets reported Saturday that authorities identified the man as 30-year-old Stephen Powers of Gloucester, Virginia. The incident is being investigated by police in Williamsburg with help from other local agencies as well as the Virginia State Police and federal authorities.
The device was found Thursday night in a parking lot. Firefighters and police were called to the scene near Merchants Square at about 5 p.m. for what they thought was a car fire.
When they arrived, they discovered the fire was caused by an improvised explosive device. No injuries were reported.
Police believe the explosion was an isolated incident.