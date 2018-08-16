LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia man accused of crawling into bed with his son’s girlfriend and attempting to have sex with her said he’d been sleepwalking.
Citing a police report, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 54-year-old Ricardo Arturo Cole Sr. was arrested on a rape charge Wednesday.
The victim was asleep April 8 in a home that her boyfriend and Cole shared. The report says she felt someone get into bed and assumed it was her boyfriend. It says the person rolled down the woman’s pants and attempted intercourse.
She turned around, saw that it was Cole and pushed him away. Police say Cole apologized and said he’d been sleepwalking. She cut off contact with the pair and reported the incident to police in May. It’s unclear if Cole has a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Was Smokey Bear wrong? How a beloved character may have helped fuel catastrophic fires
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weedkiller, report says
- A Pearl Jam poster depicting a dead President Trump draws controversy in Montana Senate race
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires