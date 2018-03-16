WASHINGTON (AP) — A man has been accused of shooting and killing another man in Washington.
Metropolitan police say in a statement that officers were called out for a shooting Thursday afternoon and found 43-year-old Andre Junior suffering from several gunshot wounds. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say 27-year-old Robert Edward Green was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.
Police say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
It is unclear if Green has a lawyer.