WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C. say a man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s child.
News outlets report 28-year-old Brian Jamal Wooden was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Sunday. Metropolitan police say officers had found 1-year-old Carter Sanders unconscious on Wednesday.
Police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal tells The Washington Post that Wooden is the boyfriend of Carter’s mother. Police say he died at a hospital of “multiple blunt-force injuries.”
It is unclear if Wooden has a lawyer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- A royal wedding bridges the Atlantic and breaks old molds VIEW
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com