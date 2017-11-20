OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who authorities say cut off a police cruiser, causing a crash, has been charged with DUI with property damage.

News outlets report Ocala police officer Daniel Collier was on his way to a call early Saturday morning when a car driven by 30-year-old Latrell Bertran Jay cut in front of his cruiser, leading to a crash. The officer’s vehicle struck a gas station’s business sign and pump. Collier was treated at a hospital for a head wound.

Authorities say Jay’s blood alcohol content per a blood test was 0.234, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Police say Jay refused to submit to a breath test or answer an officer’s questions during a DUI examination.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.