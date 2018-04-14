WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia man who wanted to scare someone he accused of taking a pressure washer has been charged with murder.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Edward Davis since February.
Police say Davis took a pressure washer from 72-year-old Patrick Nelson Cyrus but later returned it, The Herald-Dispatch reports . Cyrus and his son, Kevin Douglas Cyrus, had been drinking the night of the slaying and they decided to try to scare Davis.
The sheriff’s department says the men wore masks, forced themselves into Davis’ home on Feb. 16 and hit him in the head with a table leg. Patrick Cyrus confessed to the killing, police said.
Kevin Cyrus was charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder.
Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com