PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Portland say a driver who was trying to drive on railroad tracks now faces charges after his car got stuck on the tracks.

Portland Police Sgt. Jake Tinkham says the driver, whose name was unavailable, got his car stuck on the train tracks Sunday night. The Portland Press Herald reports the driver has been issued a summons for driving to endanger.

Tinkham says the car blocked the railroad tracks for about 90 minutes before it could be towed, causing a delay in freight train traffic. He says normal service has resumed.

