STANTON, Ky. (AP) — A man is accused of carjacking a teacher who police say stopped to help crash victims on her way to work in Kentucky.
Powell County sheriff’s deputy Mike Townsend tells WKYT-TV a Powell County High School teacher was driving to work around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when she passed a wreck in Irvine and stopped to see if she could help. Townsend said a passenger from a car involved in the crash jumped into her car, and forced her to drive him to a home in Powell County.
Townsend said the woman escaped and investigators arrested 28-year-old Freddie Reed Jr., of Clay City.
Reed is charged with kidnapping. Investigators say he was already under indictment in a separate case. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
___
Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt.com