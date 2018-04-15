LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are searching for a man who they say burglarized a nonprofit thrift store over the weekend.
WPTZ-TV reports the burglary happened at the H.O.P.E. store in Lyndonville around 12:00 a.m. Saturday. The suspect stole frozen meat, two cameras, a cash register and a charity collection jar.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect.
An investigation continues.
Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com