LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are searching for a man who they say burglarized a nonprofit thrift store over the weekend.

WPTZ-TV reports the burglary happened at the H.O.P.E. store in Lyndonville around 12:00 a.m. Saturday. The suspect stole frozen meat, two cameras, a cash register and a charity collection jar.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect.

An investigation continues.

