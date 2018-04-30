PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man showed up at a Southern California police station and confessed to breaking into a Taco Bell because he was drunk and hungry.
Lt. Pete Hettema says witnesses gave a description of the suspect in the break-in early Saturday in Pasadena, and a few hours later a man matching the description admitted to the crime. The suspect told police he had been drinking and wanted a snack, so he broke into the restaurant to eat taco shells.
The San Gabriel Valley Tribune says Jose Cruz of Pasadena could face charges including commercial burglary. He’s held on $20,000 bail. It wasn’t known Monday if he has an attorney.
Information from: San Gabriel Valley Tribune.