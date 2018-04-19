BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in upstate New York say a man blew his house up in an attempted suicide.
Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo says the man intentionally caused the explosion Thursday evening inside his home. The explosion leveled the man’s house and burned two neighboring homes.
No one was injured.
Rinaldo says officers responded quickly and were able to clear people out of their homes.
Police have taken the man into custody. No further information was available.