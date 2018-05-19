DARTMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly beating a dog with a baseball bat in Massachusetts.
Dartmouth police say they responded to a report of a man abusing a dog with a baseball bat in a vehicle Friday and found 50-year-old Gregory Ostiguy of New Bedford beating a dog.
NECN reports an investigation found Ostiguy did strike the dog, and he has since been arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.
The dog is in the care of a veterinarian and is being treated for non- life threatening injuries.
An attorney for the man could not be immediately identified.