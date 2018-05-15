ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a man now facing weapons charges attempted to hide a sawed-off shotgun in his pants.
Albany police say they stopped a vehicle Monday evening on a traffic violation. The Times Union of Albany reports police noticed the 24-year-old driver had a gravity knife on his armrest.
Officials say they then noticed the 24-year-old passenger appeared to be hiding something in his pants. A search of the man produced a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.
Both were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and were arraigned Tuesday morning in Albany.
Police say both men have criminal histories, with multiple arrests and charges.
Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com