ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a man now facing weapons charges attempted to hide a sawed-off shotgun in his pants.

Albany police say they stopped a vehicle Monday evening on a traffic violation. The Times Union of Albany reports police noticed the 24-year-old driver had a gravity knife on his armrest.

Officials say they then noticed the 24-year-old passenger appeared to be hiding something in his pants. A search of the man produced a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

Both were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and were arraigned Tuesday morning in Albany.

Police say both men have criminal histories, with multiple arrests and charges.

