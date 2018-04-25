Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police continue to search for a man who they say attacked a driver stopped at a red light.

WABC-TV reports the attack happened last week in Washington Heights. Police say the victim was stopped at a red light when the suspect smashed her driver’s side window with a stick. Investigators say the suspect hit the woman in the face before running away.

The woman suffered injuries to her eye and head.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. An investigation continues.

___

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com

