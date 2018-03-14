METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he beat a woman following a car crash on a Massachusetts highway.

Joseph Falero, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with assault with intent to murder in connection with the accident last week on Interstate 93 in Methuen.

Massachusetts State Police say on the night of March 6 the 30-year-old woman’s car was sideswiped by another vehicle. Police say both drivers stopped and the suspect beat and kicked the woman when she tried to call police, then fled the scene.

Troopers found the woman covered in mud and snow and suffering from facial cuts.

It was unclear when Falero would be returned to Massachusetts and it couldn’t be determined if he has a lawyer.