METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he beat a woman following a car crash on a Massachusetts highway.
Joseph Falero, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with assault with intent to murder in connection with the accident last week on Interstate 93 in Methuen.
Massachusetts State Police say on the night of March 6 the 30-year-old woman’s car was sideswiped by another vehicle. Police say both drivers stopped and the suspect beat and kicked the woman when she tried to call police, then fled the scene.
Troopers found the woman covered in mud and snow and suffering from facial cuts.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
It was unclear when Falero would be returned to Massachusetts and it couldn’t be determined if he has a lawyer.