NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man was seriously injured when he was attacked with what authorities believe was a box cutter in New Haven.
It happened Thursday evening in the Fair Haven neighborhood.
Police say witnesses told officers they saw the 30-year-old man being chased by as many as four men. Police say the suspects then ran off with the victim’s car.
Officials believe the man was attacked with a box cutter.
The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious, but weren’t considered to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.