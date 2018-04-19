MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a man who they say attacked another man in a strip mall.

WMUR-TV reports the man was assaulted at a nutrition store inside Manchester’s Mallard Pond Plaza. Police say the victim went to a nearby pizza restaurant where witnesses called 911.

Local authorities and state police searched for the suspect at the scene but couldn’t find him.

The victim sustained injuries to his face. He was taken to Catholic Medical Center where he’s in stable condition.

An investigation continues.

