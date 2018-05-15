CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in a New Jersey say a man was assaulted twice in one morning in two completely unrelated crimes.

Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken says two 50-year-old men were walking around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they were approached by two men. The Record reports one of the men produced a handgun and took the Clifton man’s wallet.

After filing a police report, the two victims decided to search the surrounding neighborhood for the man’s wallet, hoping the perpetrators had discarded it.

During the search, the Clifton man was attacked by three men in their 20s, which Bracken says was “completely unrelated to the first incident.”

The victim suffered a head injury during the attack and was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

