TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A man has been accused of sexually abusing a child in Alabama.

Tuscaloosa police tell news outlets in a statement that 67-year-old James Don Edwards was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. Police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson says officers had been told Tuesday about a possible sexual abuse case involving an 8-year-old.

Investigators interviewed both Edwards and the child before determining there was probable cause to arrest him. Edwards was taken into custody shortly after the accusation against him was reported to police.

Edwards was being held in county jail Tuesday night with bond set at $30,000. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.