PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a man exposed himself inside a car near a high school and has been arrested.
WPRI-TV reports 76-year-old Steven Morgenstern turned himself in to police Saturday morning.
A Facebook post by a parent circulated about a man touching himself while watching two girls outside La Salle Academy.
The father notified police about the man and his behavior.
Morgenstern is charged with disorderly conduct. An attorney for Morgenstern could not be immediately identified.
