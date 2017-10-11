NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says they’ve arrested an upstate New York man who was illegally hunting in a Staten Island park.
The 28-year-old hunter was spotted sitting near a tree holding a crossbow by an off-duty police officer who was out for a walk. The officer called for backup after the man acknowledged he was hunting deer, and the hunter was arrested Tuesday night.
It is illegal to hunt in all five boroughs of New York City.
The Norfolk man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and prohibited use of a weapon.
He was released on his own recognizance and has another court date scheduled for Dec. 15.