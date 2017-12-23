Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A 34-year-old California man has been charged after authorities say he told an airline employee at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport there was a bomb in his carry-on bag.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that police found no bomb and charged Otis Evans of San Diego with felony disorderly conduct.

Evans was escorted from the plane about 1 p.m. Friday. Chicago police said in a statement that the incident caused a “large law enforcement and fire personnel response which resulted in evacuations and delayed flights.”

A police spokesman said the area was searched and found to be safe.

Evans was expected to appear in court Saturday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

