CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa have announced an arrest in the killing of a woman pulled from a burning garage.
Cedar Rapids police say they have arrested 38-year-old Timothy Wesley Evans in the death of 38-year-old Gina Frederiksen. Neighbors called police and firefighters Sunday morning after hearing a loud boom and seeing a garage engulfed in flames. Frederiksen was pulled from the burning garage, but was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said Tuesday in a news release that investigators believe Evans broke into the detached garage, assaulted Frederiksen and then set fire to the garage.
Evans has been charged with first-degree murder, burglary, robbery and arson.
