PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a man was apparently crushed to death while trying to steal wheels from a van in Pittsburgh.
Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler says officers were called to the Homewood neighborhood just before 9 a.m. Tuesday and found the man dead.
Investigators believe he was trying to steal the wheels off a van when the vehicle fell on him.
The man hasn’t been identified. No further information was immediately available.
