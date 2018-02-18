BURTONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in suburban Maryland say a man and woman have been found murdered in a vehicle that was idling in a townhome community.

WJLA-TV reported that the victims were found about 10 p.m. Thursday in Burtonsville, Maryland, which is about 25 miles north of Washington, D.C.

Montgomery County Police said both victims were from Virginia. They were identified as 34-year-old Ashley Susan Dickinson of Alexandria and 29-year-old Joshua Michael Frazier of Woodbridge. A medical examiner determined that they died from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were found in a white sport utility vehicle that’s believed to be an Audi Q5 or Q7. It was backed into a parking spot. But at least one rear tire was over a curb. The headlights were also on.

