KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man accidentally shot and killed his roommate over the weekend.
Police say the 25-year-old Keene man accidentally discharged a firearm inside his apartment on Sunday, fatally wounding 22-year-old Holden Guyette. WMUR-TV reports Guyette was taken to an area hospital before being flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where he died.
The suspect has been charged with manslaughter and will be arraigned Monday. He is being held in lieu of bail at a county jail.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com