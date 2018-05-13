KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man accidentally shot and killed his roommate over the weekend.

Police say the 25-year-old Keene man accidentally discharged a firearm inside his apartment on Sunday, fatally wounding 22-year-old Holden Guyette. WMUR-TV reports Guyette was taken to an area hospital before being flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where he died.

The suspect has been charged with manslaughter and will be arraigned Monday. He is being held in lieu of bail at a county jail.

