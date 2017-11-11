EDEN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a 19-year-old man was accidentally shot in the calf by a friend while hunting in Eden.
State police and wardens from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department responded to the shooting shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. An investigation determined that 20-year-old Dakota Arnold, of Eden, shot his friend Kody Jones by mistake.
Jones was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is continuing.
