EDEN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a 19-year-old man was accidentally shot in the calf by a friend while hunting in Eden.

State police and wardens from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department responded to the shooting shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. An investigation determined that 20-year-old Dakota Arnold, of Eden, shot his friend Kody Jones by mistake.

Jones was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is continuing.