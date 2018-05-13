GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California investigators are investigating the shooting deaths of a 66-year-old man and his 85-year-old stepfather as a murder-suicide.
Police in Orange County said Sunday that the younger man fatally shot his stepfather and then turned the gun on himself.
The bodies were found around 2:30 a.m. at a home in Garden Grove.
Police Sgt. Ray Bex says a preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been suffering from a long term illness.
