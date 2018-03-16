KENNER, La. (AP) — Police say a 36-year-old man has been fatally shot in Louisiana.

The Advocate reported Wednesday that Kenner police Lt. Brian McGregor said officers responding to a report of gunshots fired found Kerwin Connor had been shot in the thigh area. He later died at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

McGregor says at least one person was chasing after Connor and firing a gun at him. Police say the victim’s family was nearby at the time he was shot.

McGregor asked members of the public to come forward with tips about Connor’s killing.

