By
The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say a man was shot in the buttocks in Delaware.

Wilmington police Sgt. Stephanie Castellani told news outlets that the 20-year-old was treated at the scene Wednesday afternoon before being taken to a hospital.

Castellani says he’s stable, but his exact condition is unknown.

No further details have been released.

