LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian a few block east of the Strip.
Police say the male pedestrian, believed to be in his 50s, was crossing the street against the light Monday night when he was hit by a pickup truck.
They say the man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the truck driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Here are 5 of Bill Gates' favorite books from 2017
According to police, the driver was not impaired.