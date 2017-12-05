LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian a few block east of the Strip.

Police say the male pedestrian, believed to be in his 50s, was crossing the street against the light Monday night when he was hit by a pickup truck.

They say the man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the truck driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

According to police, the driver was not impaired.