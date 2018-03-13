DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police say body was found in a Delaware lake.
Dover police said in a release that responding officers located someone identified only as a black male in Silver Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
A forensic investigator from the Officer of the Medical Examiner took custody of the body. Positive identification and cause of death are pending the medical examiner’s report.
No other information has been released. It’s unclear how long the body was in the water.
Silver Lake is part of an eponymous city park that spans more than 180 acres (73 hectares).