COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado have detained a person following reports that someone barricaded in a vehicle may have been armed with explosives.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT team and a regional unit focused on explosives responded to the area in eastern Colorado Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities shut down a road as officers responded to the area.

The area is less than half a mile north of Peterson Air Force Base’s north gate.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Erica Picariello says the base closed its north gate to outbound traffic to reduce congestion in the area. She says Peterson also sent a bomb squad at the request of Colorado Springs Police.

