SACO, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine man had a toddler in the vehicle with him when he led police on a high-speed chase.

Michael Messier of Biddeford made his initial court appearance Friday on charges of eluding an officer and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Police say he had his 2-year-old daughter with him when he sped past a patrol car at 111 mph and led officers on a high-speed pursuit.

He abandoned the SUV and the toddler and fled on foot after crashing.

The girl, who was unhurt, was reunited with her mother, and Messier was hauled off to jail. He was released on $1,500 bail and is due back in court in February. He couldn’t be reached for comment, and it was unknown if he’d hired a lawyer.

