SALTAIR, Utah (AP) — Police say a Lyft driver is dead after being ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident east of Saltair.

They have identified the man as 26-year-old Aaron Roll of Holladay.

Unified Police say Roll was thrown from the car sometime before 3:30 a.m. Saturday along a frontage road.

They say physical evidence at the scene indicates Roll veered into the weeds and apparently overcorrected, rolling his vehicle.

The Deseret News reports that a concert was held at the Saltair venue Friday night and the accident likely occurred after that.