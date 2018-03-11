SALTAIR, Utah (AP) — Police say a Lyft driver is dead after being ejected from the vehicle in a rollover accident east of Saltair.
They have identified the man as 26-year-old Aaron Roll of Holladay.
Unified Police say Roll was thrown from the car sometime before 3:30 a.m. Saturday along a frontage road.
They say physical evidence at the scene indicates Roll veered into the weeds and apparently overcorrected, rolling his vehicle.
The Deseret News reports that a concert was held at the Saltair venue Friday night and the accident likely occurred after that.