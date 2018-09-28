PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a baggage handler at Portland International Airport stole six guns from checked luggage.

Court documents filed Friday show that 26-year-old Deshawn A. Kelly was arrested on suspicion of theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempting to tamper with or obliterate the serial number on a firearm.

His court-appointed attorney, Michael Rees, had no comment.

Court documents show authorities found five of the six stolen guns at his home.

Police also placed guns in two “bait bags” to see who was taking the weapons.

A probable cause affidavit says Kelly admitted to stealing the guns in an interview.

The Oregonian/OregonLive says Kelly told police he took the guns to get money because his son and the boy’s mother were about to be evicted.