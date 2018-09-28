PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a baggage handler at Portland International Airport stole six guns from checked luggage.
Court documents filed Friday show that 26-year-old Deshawn A. Kelly was arrested on suspicion of theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempting to tamper with or obliterate the serial number on a firearm.
His court-appointed attorney, Michael Rees, had no comment.
Court documents show authorities found five of the six stolen guns at his home.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fiery Kavanaugh denies quiet accuser in Senate showdown WATCH
- Kavanaugh's 'choir boy' image on Fox interview rankles former Yale classmates
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote WATCH
Police also placed guns in two “bait bags” to see who was taking the weapons.
A probable cause affidavit says Kelly admitted to stealing the guns in an interview.
The Oregonian/OregonLive says Kelly told police he took the guns to get money because his son and the boy’s mother were about to be evicted.